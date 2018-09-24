CIA director Gina Haspel to speak at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – University of Louisville graduate and CIA director Gina Haspel will return to campus Monday to speak to students.
Haspel will answer questions about her career and national security as part of the McConnell Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series.
She will be joined on stage by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, UofL President Neeli Bendapudi, McConnell Center director Gary Gregg and political commentator and co-founder/partner of Louisville-based RunSwitch Public Relations Scott Jennings.
The event starts at 9 a.m.
