Family of 17-year-old killed in South Louisville asks for justice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The family of Martez Wade, the 17-year-old shot and killed in a South Louisville apartment complex, called for justice Sunday.
Nearly three weeks later, no arrests have been made and his mother is asking the public for help.
“That’s all I want is closure and justice for my child,” said Mary Williams. “In the blink of an eye, my whole world just got turned upside-down.”
The pain is still very real for Williams. She lost a son who just turned 17, and who she describes as a loving and caring kid, turning his life around and doing well in school.
“He wasn’t the best of all best children, but every kid have their days out here,” said Martez’s cousin, Brittney Wade. “He wasn’t a bad kid, he wasn’t a statistic like some kids out here.”
Wade was shot multiple times outside the Overlook Terrace Apartments on September 5, as he was just getting home from work at Rally’s.The family is asking why there haven’t been any leads.
That’s when the conversation turns to a problem that continues to plague the community, the “no snitch mentality”.
“They’re not going to help the next family until it happens to their family, and then that’s when they want to cry out for help and say ‘help my family’, but it was the same family screaming out and pleading for help to this same person, to these same people, to this same society," Wade said.
“And they’re not helping until it happens in their home, until it happens to their family.”
The family said there may have been a fight on the internet or a fist fight prompting the violence, but they don’t know anything for sure. The mother said she saw no signs.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD.
