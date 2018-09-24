FORECAST: Several periods of heavy/strong thunderstorms the next couple of days

ALERT DAYS: Today 9/24; Tuesday 9/25; Wednesday AM 9/26
ALERTS: Flash Flood WATCH for much of WAVE Country through 2 p.m. Wednesday; 3-5” of rain possible; Isolated severe wind gusts/tornado possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our radar continues to light up with heavy rain this early morning. All the signs are there this will lift right into the Metro just in time for the morning commute.
Plan ahead this morning.
The rain bands will lift north by the afternoon. There will be a risk for thunderstorms to develop later today if they can gain enough fuel. If they do, there will be a low-end risk for severe thunderstorms to develop.
Expect another round of heavy rain/thunderstorms Tuesday through early Wednesday. With the multiple rounds of heavy rain and a severe threat, the Alert Days will cover a rather longer period of time as disruptive weather will be possible day and night through early Wednesday.
Stay close to forecast updates if you have travel plans or live in a flood-prone area.
FORECAST
TODAY - ALERT DAY: Periods of rain (90%); Afternoon t-storms possible (40%); HIGH: 75°
TONIGHT - ALERT DAY: More pockets of heavy rain develop (60%); LOW: 68°
TUESDAY - ALERT DAY: Periods of thunderstorms, especially late (70%); HIGH: 79°
