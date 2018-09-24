Former Card Eric Wood says he ate 100 pieces of sushi in 1 sitting while at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Move over, Joey Chestnut and John Boel, there’s a new eating champion in Louisville.
Former Card Eric Wood made a wild claim on Twitter Monday, saying in college he once ate 100 pieces of sushi in one visit to Ichiban (a Louisville restaurant that’s since closed).
Wood’s tweet was in response to a Newsweek story about a triathlete who was banned from an all-you-can-eat restaurant for eating too much.
The Pro Bowl center made sure to send a shout out to Chef Lee from Ichiban.
