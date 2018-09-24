Hardin County teen killed in weekend crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A teen killed in a weekend crash in Elizabethtown has been identified as a student at Central Hardin High School.
The crash happened Sept. 22 around 1:45 p.m. in the 500 block of College Street. Officer John Thomas, public information officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, said a Camero was heading east when the driver lost control entering a sharp curve. The Camero crossed into the oncoming lane and was struck on the drivers side.
The driver of the Camero, Ethan English, 16, died in the crash. Five people in the Excursion were uninjured.
John Wright, a spokesman for the Hardin County Schools, said additional counselors will be available for students and staff for as long as they are needed.
