JCPS special needs teacher wins WAVE 3 News makeover

Her nomination read: “Abby is a speech therapist with JCPS at Churchill Park School. She works with students with the most severe disabilities. She had several medical issues over the last six years with epilepsy. She worked for years to safely conceive her 22-month-old son who is a beautiful miracle. Unfortunately, with all the medications she is on and her pregnancy she gained quite a bit of weight. She is so self-conscious now that she seems to have given up on her personal style. A makeover may be just what she needs to jump start her old self.”