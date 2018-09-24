JCPS special needs teacher wins WAVE 3 News makeover

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – At the start of the school year, WAVE 3 News Sunrise announced a teacher makeover contest.
Nominations were sent in to the station. Abby Ramser was nominated by her mother, Betty Ramser.
Her nomination read: “Abby is a speech therapist with JCPS at Churchill Park School. She works with students with the most severe disabilities. She had several medical issues over the last six years with epilepsy. She worked for years to safely conceive her 22-month-old son who is a beautiful miracle. Unfortunately, with all the medications she is on and her pregnancy she gained quite a bit of weight. She is so self-conscious now that she seems to have given up on her personal style. A makeover may be just what she needs to jump start her old self.”
Abby Ramser and her mother met a WAVE 3 News crew at Soft Surroundings for her makeover. Carmella Wills, the store manager, led the shopping trip.
Ramser hadn’t shopped in years!
“I have other things going on that I choose to do, and I'm just not good at finding things,” she said.
Abby likes earth tones and to be comfy, so Wills grabbed several items that fit that description.
A few other items outside of Abby’s comfort zone were selected as well.
“I haven't seen Abby be this excited about shopping since she was in high school,” Betty Ramser said.
Abby eventually decided on an all black outfit, a comfy top and pants with shiny details.
Ann Maria Williamson did Abby’s makeup. She started her process with one of the most forgotten makeup products.
“We're going to use Jane Iredale smoother which is the primer,” she said.
Abby described her makeup skills as applying eyeliner at best.
Williamson made sure to show her methods she could use at home.
Once Abby’s look was complete, you could see the confidence all over her face.
