Making it a Goode Morning! 9.24.18

This is a more long-term discussion today.
The wet pattern does look to give way to a calmer, warmer setup for the weekend. High pressure over the SE corner of the country is going to keep the chilly air to our north bottled up for a bit longer. This is good news for those that want some cooler weather but not to the extreme of getting too cool too quick. Highs generally in the 70s/lower 80s this weekend.
With the high placed where it is, there will be a downside to this with more rain chances ahead for the following week.
Will the chilly air ever move south? Yes. It looks to come into phases that may take much of October to get the “step-down” process in place. This means active weather for us with chilly shots of air getting pulled in behind the larger systems throughout the month.
The risk is still there to get an early frost with such an active setup.
This doesn’t looks like a one front and bam!...FALL. Again, it’ll be a process.
