Man shot in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Shepherdsville police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night.
The shooting was reported near Landmark Count, located off West Blue Lick Road, around 9:45 p.m., according to Shepherdsville Police Department spokesman Mike O’Donnell.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and he is expected to survive, O’Donnell said.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shepherdsville police at (502) 215-1588.
