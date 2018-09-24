Mark Handy: Second special prosecutor could be assigned to investigate former detective

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Another special prosecutor may be assigned to investigate a former Louisville detective at the center of four overturned convictions.
Judge Olu Stevens recently agreed to disqualify the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office from the post-conviction case involving Keith West, choosing to appoint a special prosecutor instead.
This month, West filed a motion to clear his name of the manslaughter charges in a case that was investigated by then-detective Mark Handy.
Handy has been accused of misconduct regarding West’s and two other murder cases that resulted in overturned convictions.
West’s lawyer, Amy Robinson Staples, who works with the Exoneration Project, argued the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney, Tom Wine, should not be involved in West’s current case since Wine had served as a trial judge in the original case against him. Staples said Wine also had entered several orders in the case, and noted that it was Wine who previously declined to prosecute Handy.
Monday, the Commonwealth asked Judge Stevens to reconsider removing the office from the case, arguing that only Wine should be disqualified, not the entire office.
Stevens is expected to announce his decision at a hearing on Oct. 1. If he does not reconsider his original ruling, this would be the second special prosecutor assigned to investigate Handy.
In April, the Office of the Attorney General appointed Hon. Shane Young as a special prosecutor. Assistant Attorney General Hon. James Lesousky also was assigned to help with the investigation. Young recently told WAVE 3 News that the investigation is moving along, and the case may be presented to a grand jury soon.
West was originally accused of murder after shooting two men. West always maintained the shooting was in self-defense. After serving nearly seven years in prison, West agreed to two lesser manslaughter charges. Those are the charges West wants off his record, citing a flawed investigation by Handy. West said Handy failed to collect evidence that corroborated his story, and coerced a witness on what to say during questioning.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.