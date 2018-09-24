Mayor Fischer reads to students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kindergarten and third grade students at Semple Elementary welcomed a special guest reader to the school today.
Mayor Greg Fischer read to the students as part of the Everyone Reads initiative, which invites community members to share the love of reading with students.
“I think that they value the importance of reading when they see other people reading,” said Danielle Randle, the Semple Elementary principal. “This is my eighth year at Semple and the Everyone Reads Program has been here for about 10 years now. And we absolutely love our volunteers, the people who come and support the program who are able to show students the importance of reading.”
Mayor Fischer read “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” from Dr. Seuss to the children.
