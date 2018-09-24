A muddy mess: Bourbon & Beyond concertgoers head home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The show did not go on tonight.
Heavy rains left Champions Park a muddy mess. Those conditions led to the cancellation of Bourbon and Beyond, sending concertgoers packing.
The second day of the festival had to be canceled after the city said the weather made Champions Park unsafe.
The festival was called off, but the work was just beginning.
A lot full of campers was still stuck in the mud, waiting on tow trucks.
And event organizers could be looking at spending a half a million dollars in repairs on the grounds before next weekend’s music festival, Louder than Life.
Rain was still coming down at Champion’s Park on Sunday evening. Several inches of water surrounded the main stage--and in any direction were sloppy, muddy grounds.
"We’ve done a lot of music festivals, and we’ve done it in the rain, but this one here was…a little much,” concertgoer Jack Tilley said.
The Louisville Metro Police Department and traffic control were on hand to make sure things shut down safely.
"It was a little bit much; they actually canceled the event, so we are headed home,” Tilley said.
Campers who stayed in tents were wet, but able to get out early.
It wasn't as easy for the RV's.
"There's mud up to your ankles down there. It's like mud soup everywhere,” Shane White said.
White’s RV was stuck in the mud.
"At this moment, we have our truck and we have two campers stuck in the mud,” his wife Laura White said.
Tow trucks and tractors were provided. The goal was to get everyone out by the end of the night.
“The decision is not pleasant, but it’s easy and obvious that when it’s dangerous, it’s dangerous, and no one is going to risk it,” Danny Hayes, CEO of festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents, said. “There’s no financial consideration at that point.”
In addition to the loss of expected revenue, there are ticket refunds and cleanup—which won’t be cheap.
"It could cost half a million to a million dollars easily to restore the property to a place where people can safely be in the park,” Hayes said.
They’re working with a tight time frame. The Louder than Life festival begins on Friday.
“That’s the number one issue,” Hayes said. “Can we make these grounds safe to a point where we can hold the festival? That’s our hope, our prayer and we’re going to do everything we can do to make it happen.”
As of now, Louder than Life is still scheduled to go on next weekend, but weather conditions could change that. Event organizers hope to make a final decision by Thursday.
