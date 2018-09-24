Officials: Decision on Louder Than Life to come later this week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Torrential rain caused Bourbon & Beyond to be cut short, leaving campers stuck in the mud and festival fans wondering if Louder than life will be saved.
A spokesperson for the mayor's office says they will figure it out when the rain ends. Louder Than Life is supposed to start on Friday and run through Sunday.
“The real issue now is how to make these grounds safe for next weekend," Danny Hayes of Danny Wimmer Presents said. “A lot will depend on the rain. If we get a break, we’re trying to pump water out now.”
Danny Wimmer Presents, the entertainment company that produces the show, said on Sunday that it could cost $500,000 to $1 million to restore Champions
The same infrastructure that was used for Bourbon and Beyond is supposed to be used for Louder Than Life. On Monday, several metro trucks filled with mulch could be seen going into Champions Park trying to restore the grounds.
WAVE 3 News wasn’t allowed inside Champions Park, because the city says it’s closed for safety reasons and so work to try to have it ready for the weekend is not impeded.
When it comes to events like this that are outdoors, producers say there are just some things you can’t control.
“It’s part of outdoor festivals,” Hayes said. “Last year was blazing hot. Our whole focus after last year was how do we make the site more comfortable in the blazing heat and then of course it rains and we all know louisville weather. So next year we will be prepared for heat, and rain and it will probably snow! We'll keep fixing it every year.”
The mayor’s office sent a statement saying the company has committed $500,000 for park improvements over the next ten years. The city’s agreement for its festivals provides that Champions Park be returned to the city in essentially the same shape it was prior to the events.
A decision is expected by Wednesday or Thursday if Louder than Life will go on.
As a result of this cancellation, DWP is refunding Bourbon & Beyond tickets:
• Sunday Single Day Ticket—100% refund of ticket price • Two-day Weekend Ticket — 50% refund of ticket price • Hotel + Ticket Packages—50% refund of ticket price.
• Camping Passes—50% refund of ticket price
The above refunds apply to all General Admission, VIP, Beyond VIP and camping tickets at the originally purchased price level.
For those who purchased via Front Gate Tickets via internet or phone, refunds will be processed automatically. Please allow up to 3 weeks for charges to be processed.
For those who purchased at the box office on site contact support.frontgatetickets.com.
For any further questions or assistance, please email info@dwpresents.com.
