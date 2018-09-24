Officials: 7 students suffer minor injuries in Harrison County bus crash

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - Multiple students and one adult reported injuries in a school bus crash in Harrison County on Monday afternoon.
The school bus slid off the road around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Steam Engine Road NW and Old Forest Road NW outside of Corydon, the Harrison County sheriff said.
The bus was carrying students from South Harrison Community Schools, police confirmed.
An adult, who appears to be the driver, was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries, the sheriff said.
Hospital officials confirmed they were preparing to treat seven children who reported minor injuries in the crash.
Weather could be factor in the wreck, but the investigation is ongoing.
Indiana State Police are assisting in the investigation.
