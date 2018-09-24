Olympian gets warm welcome back in the Bluegrass

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Simi Adeagbo, a University of Kentucky and Eastern High School grad became the first Nigerian woman to qualify for Olympic Skeleton. Monday, she was back home in Louisville on a quick visit to the United States.
Adeagbo lives in Johannesburg, she flew into Louisville on Saturday and drove to Lexington to meet and talk with the UK track team, where she was an NCAA champ.
Monday morning, she took a stroll down memory lane at Westport Middle School and then Eastern High School where her many fans, teachers, coaches and students, were waiting. Adeagbo’s life is about firsts, fast. The world watched her go downhill, at 80 miles per hour in Olympic Skeleton at the Winter Olympics,
100 days after taking up the sport.
Adeagbo’s trip home from South Africa, seems just as fast. She arrived Saturday to a rousing welcome after being introduced at the UK football game.
“To be honored by the community with that kind of support that shaped me and I spent so much time, kind of developing as an athlete there, so it was awesome," Adeagbo said.
Equally as exciting she says, was speaking to Eastern High students Monday. The former Eagle read what she wrote in her Senior yearbook that she wished to be happy and successful.
For that Olympic success, Adeagbo credited her four track coaches who were there to hear her speak.
"What they did, and how they pushed me, that’s why I’m now an Olympian, " Adeagbo said. “Let’s give them a shout out.”
Eastern track coach James Holman.
“It’s just a joy, a privilege and honor to see her doing so well,” Adeagbo’s former Summer track coach Otis Ralston said. “And it lets the kids know, they can do it as well as she did.”
“She could do anything on the track that you wanted her to, from pole vault to high jump," Eastern track coach Michael McCoy added.
Coach George Eskridge flew to Lake Placid to see Adeagbo qualify.
“It was tremendous, and a great opportunity,” Eskridge said. “I actually had some friends join me and so we all went up there and saw her, and it was incredible.”
Adeagbo’s Mom, Richmonda, was a former substitute teacher at Eastern and for other JCPS schools said also in attendance.
"She did all the work, " Richmonda Adeagbo said. “But I’m getting all the pride.”
The Olympian said students most wanted to know about her journey from being a student at Eastern to now as an Olympian.
“I want to let the students know that they can really be change makers in this world," Adeagbo said.
She told them to ask themselves two questions that has become her inspirational motto: “So, why not you?” She asked them, “and why not now?”
Adeagbo said Beijing 2022 is “definitely on her radar."
As Simi Adeagbo trains for hopefully, her next Olympic appearance, she brings experience and confidence back to Skeleton. With her track and field training, she already had the third-best Olympic starting sprint, now she plans to work on mastering the fundamentals of navigating the course.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.