Petrino says UofL loss at UVA ‘hard to watch’

“I think sometimes playing receiver is like playing golf," Petrino said. "Sometimes the harder you try and the more you really try to grind at it, the harder it gets. Jaylyn needs to relax and get back to believing in himself. It’s really unlike him to drop passes and I think what he’s trying to do is say, ‘hey, I need to make a big play,’ ‘I need to make a big play’ and he’s running before he catches the ball. He’s got to get back to looking the ball into his hands, looking it all the way to the tuck and being able to make the plays that he can make