Some Louisville roads closed due to flooding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The heavy rain across WAVE Country is causing the closure of a few roads in the Louisville area due to high water.
As of 2 p.m., the following roads have been reported closed:
- Frankfort Avenue under Interstate 71 (I-71 is open)
- The 1500 block of E. Washington St.
- Oak Street at the railroad viaduct between 13th and 15th
- Browns Lane at Browns Park
- Bardstown Road at the entrance to The Parklands
- Eastern Parkway at Norris Place
- Six Mile Lane at Breckenridge Lane
- The 12500 block of Lower River Road in Valley Station
Officials remind you to “turn Around, Don’t Drown” and never drive through an area where water is over the roadway.
