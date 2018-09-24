UofL committ David Johnson to attend Louisville Live on Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Coach Chris Mack added another strong member to an already stacked 2019 recruiting class last week, and the Shamrock will get to check out this year’s squad firsthand.
Trinity High School’s David Johnson committed to play at UofL last Friday.
After Johnson’s commitment, Louisville now has the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for 2019, according to Cardinal Authority.
Sources tell WAVE 3 News, Johnson’s official visit to UofL begins on September 28, which will include Louisville Live, the team’s new pre-season scrimmage event.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.