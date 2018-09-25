AG wants to change Kentucky law to allow statewide grand juries

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear wants lawmakers to change what’s currently on the books in Kentucky to allow statewide grand juries.
Beshear announced the request Tuesday afternoon. The request would allow his office to petition the Kentucky Supreme Court for a special grand jury that could investigate abuse that may span multiple counties.
“The major advantage of having a special grand jury is that it consolidates the investigation and prosecution of crimes that may have occurred in numerous counties to numerous victims,” Beshear said. “When needed, this process would work faster, be more efficient and happen on a larger scale for the many victims impacted.”
Under the draft legislation, the AG would designate to the court the counties where the crimes allegedly took place. The AG would make the decision to intervene, or direct an investigation or criminal action. According to Beshear, the Chief Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court would appoint a supervising circuit court judge from one of the designated counties to impanel a special grand jury for no more than 180 days, but with the possibility of a 90-day extension, according to the draft legislation.
Beshear said while his office seeks approval from lawmakers for this provision, his Office of Child Abuse and Human Trafficking Prevention and Prosecution is available for any organizations that may want child abuse prevention training for its members.
The move follows the recent Catholic church abuse investigation in Pennsylvania. The Attorney General there investigated an alleged cover up believed to be tied all the way to the Vatican with some 1,000 children abused by 300 priests over several decades. Beshear said since the Pennsylvania investigation, victims have contacted his office. While it would allow grand juries to look at religious institutions, he says it could also be applied to other crimes like drug trafficking or human trafficking.
One of the sponsors, Louisville Democrat Jeff Donahue hopes to see bi-partisan support.
“As lawmakers, we must put policies in place that protect our most vulnerable and seek out those who may have harmed them,” Rep. Donohue said. “This legislation would give multiple agencies, including the AG, the ability to continue to fight for victims.”
Louisville Representative Jim Wayne who retires at the end of the year said as a Catholic, there’s a big crisis of trust in the church.
“What this legislation will do is give us is an opportunity as a society to make sure everything is known about the history of sex abuse in the Catholic Church," Wayne said.
After speaking with Catholic officials in Louisville and Lexington, they reported to him the feeling the lack of trust in the church by the flock. Wayne said the state dioceses have done self-reporting but not all records have been turned over to law enforcement.
Donahue will pre-file the legislation in the hope of getting a hearing before January, so it can be jump-started by the January legislative session.
Victims may reach out to the AG’s Office of Victims Advocacy at 800-372-2551.
