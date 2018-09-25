ALERT DAY: Dangerous flash flooding risk over the next 24 hours

ALERT DAYS: Today/Overnight
ALERTS
- Flash Flood WATCH for much of WAVE Country through 2PM Wednesday
- 2-4” of ADDITIONAL rain possible
- Isolated severe wind gusts/tornado possible
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This is a setup today that can break flash flooding without much warning. The atmosphere is primed for downpours to randomly develop that can produce rainfall rates over 1” per hour.
With the ground saturated, it will not take much to push us into flash flooding status. Please pay careful attention to your travel routes today as well at your own property for flooding issues. In addition, a few sun breaks will try to take place today to help promote a few severe thunderstorms. This threat isn’t overly high but needs to be watched carefully.
Even sub-severe wind gusts can topple trees with the soggy ground.
Expect more scattered downpours/thunderstorms tonight as a cold front approaches. We will finally be in the clear of this heavy rain event near sunrise when the front sweeps through.
An additional 2-4” of rain is possible over the next 24 hours.
Stay close to the forecast for updates.
FORECAST
TODAY ALERT DAY - Scattered downpours (70%); Very heavy at times; Few sun breaks; HIGH: 81°
TONIGHT ALERT DAY - Scattered downpours/thunderstorms (80%); Very heavy at times; LOW: 68°
WEDNESDAY - Steady rain east by sunrise (40%); Sunshine gradually returns; HIGH: 74°
