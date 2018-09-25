ALERT DAY: What to expect from the forecast, WAVE 3 Weather team

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Alert Day has been issued by the WAVE 3 Weather Team.
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN THE FORECAST
- Flash Flood WATCH for much of WAVE Country through 2 p.m. Wednesday.
- 1″- 2” of ADDITIONAL rain possible
- Isolated severe wind gusts/tornado possible
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT FROM THE WAVE 3 WEATHER TEAM
- 1:45 p.m.: Update WAVE 3 News Weather app and wave3.com forecast numbers
- 2 p.m.: Record update for WLOU radio
- 2:15 p.m.: Grab-N-Go Weather update
- 2:20 p.m.: 581-WAVE phone forecast update
- 2:35 p.m.: Afternoon meeting update
- 3 p.m.: Social update with radar and short-term thoughts
- 4:15 p.m.: Forecast email discussion sent out, wave3.com discussion updated
- 4:45 p.m.: Grab-N-Go Weather update
- 4:50 p.m.: WAVE 3 News weather app updated with new video content, push notification
- 5-6:30 p.m.: WAVE 3 News
- 5:30 p.m.: Social media update
- 6:35 p.m.: Record 1-minute weather for Bounce Louisville
- 6:45 p.m.: Alpha Media radio partners update
- 7-8 p.m.: WAVE 3 News
- 8:15 p.m.: Social media update
- 10 p.m.: Look over new data and update the forecast
- 10:30 p.m.: Alpha Media radio partners update
- 10:45 p.m.: Grab-N-Go Weather update
- 11-11:30 p.m.: WAVE 3 News
Social updates as necessary throughout the day.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.