ALERT DAY: What to expect from the forecast, WAVE 3 Weather team
Today is an Alert Day due to possible lightning impacting high school football games.
By Brian Goode | September 25, 2018 at 7:50 AM EST - Updated September 25 at 11:52 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Alert Day has been issued by the WAVE 3 Weather Team.

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT IN THE FORECAST

  • Flash Flood WATCH for much of WAVE Country through 2 p.m. Wednesday.
  • 1″- 2” of ADDITIONAL rain possible
  • Isolated severe wind gusts/tornado possible 

Social updates as necessary throughout the day.

