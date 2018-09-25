Bardstown Police officer accused of public intoxication resigns from force

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The officer with the Bardstown Police Department accused of showing up drunk for training at a firing range has resigned from the department.
According to police, Matt Glass showed up to the Funderburk Building in Richmond, Kentucky, which is part of the Department of Criminal Justice Training on the EKU campus intoxicated. He was there for firearms instructor school.
On Tuesday, Bardstown Police Chief Kim Kraeszig confirmed to WAVE 3 News Glass had resigned from his position.
Glass came to the Bardstown Police Department six months ago. He was hired after retiring from LMPD, where he had 25 years of experience in law enforcement.
Glass is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place. He’s due in court on October 2.
