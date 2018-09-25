Battle begins again for queen of the Kentuckiana Heart Walk

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The Kentuckiana Heart Walk raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight heart disease and stroke. Every year a girl and a boy heart disease survivor are crowned queen and king of the walk.
Scharnese Cook, 12 years old, survived a heart transplant. After leading the Heart Walk she was taken to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.
“She was not born with anything wrong,” Shilese Stover, Scharnese’s mother said. “They actually don’t know what the cause is.”
Stover says her daughter is a strong girl. Scharnese was 8 years old when doctors told Stover her daughter’s heart couldn’t pump blood properly. Her main pumping chamber was enlarged.
“She had no other options she had to have a new heart,” Stover said.
That same year Scharnese received a heart transplant. It was successful, and the survivor began advocating for children with health issues.
“Scharnese was excited when she finally found out that she got the title of queen,” Stover said.
Thousands of people took part in the Kentuckiana Heart walk and Scharnese led them.
“She’s been through a lot and to know that she might not have been able to do that means a lot,” Stover said.
Shortly after being crowned The Heart Walk Queen, Scharnese was back in the hospital.
“They found out her heart is rejecting, so her not feeling well was basically warning signs,” Stover said.
Stover says her daughter was placed under a medically induced coma but is now responsive. It’s a small sign of hope and hope is what guided the family the last time.
“I know God brought us through before and he will do it again,” Stover said.
