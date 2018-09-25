City reminding drivers to stay away from high water

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With flooding a major issue, city leaders are reminding people how dangerous it can be.
Several areas in the metro flooded Monday and here we go again on Tuesday.
The city says there were still issues of people driving through standing water Monday. They want to remind people that six inches of standing rain can stall your car, 12 inches will move your car. Most people don't believe it until it happens to them.
Mayor Greg Fischer also addressed issues with viaducts. In early September, a cab driver drowned after floodwater trapped him in his car at 13th and Oak. That area also a problem Monday and was barricaded off. The city says it’s clear there is a signage problem and they are working to fix it.
"Seventeen of 32 viaducts don't have signs advising folks not to enter when flooded and we are working to get those installed at all viaducts," Mayor Fischer said.
There is no concrete time line to get those signs up but, it is something the city says they are working on. The message is to not drive through high water.
On September 8th, when had all that rain there were more than 60 water rescues. Monday, there was one.
There are going to be several city crews out monitoring storm water drainage.
