Family wants justice after boy’s mother, her boyfriend accused of abuse

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - Boone County Sheriff’s investigators say the mother of a 3-year-old boy caused bruising and severe injuries to his head and face. Now, the boy’s father and grandmother want justice for the child.
Karen Spurlock, and Spurlock’s live-in boyfriend, Shane Sasher, are accused of abusing Jaxsin.
“It was a shock. Surreal, and we had no clue something like this would happen," said Diane, Jaxsin’s grandmother.
According to Jaxsin’s father Nick, there are photographs that show a glimpse of the fear and pain Jaxsin endured.
“I don’t think I could really put it into words, so I’m not gonna try," said Nick.
For Nick and for Diane, it is hard to comprehend how and why someone would do what Spurlock and Sasher are accused of doing.
It’s hard to say what might be ahead for Jaxsin, but Nick said more doctors visits are likely coming in the future. Nick said he is also hoping to get Jaxsin speech therapy to help him with some delays caused by a premature birth -- delays Nick suspects may have prevented Jaxsin from being able to speak up.
“He definitely feels a lot safer," said Nick. “He used to wake up crying in the night, and we never knew why. This may have had something to do with it.”
The community is showing Jaxsin some love by donating hundreds of dollars to him and his family through a GoFundMe page. Meanwhile, Nick and Diane are beginning their fight for answers and for accountability.
“I’d like to make sure they definitely get their time in jail," said Nick.
Boone County officials believe Jaxsin was assaulted more than once and said that Spurlock and Sasher were not honest about what happened.
Anyone who would like to donate to the GoFundMe can do so here. Nick said they will be donating a portion of the money raised through the site to an organization that helps children who are abused.
