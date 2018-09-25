4 Greater Clark County Schools dismissing early due to water main break

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Students at four Greater Clark County Schools will be dismissed early on Tuesday because of a water main break.
Greater Clark County Schools said Charlestown High School will dismiss at 10 a.m., Charlestown Middle School will dismiss at 10:15 a.m. and Jonathan Jennings Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Elementary will dismiss at 10:45 a.m.
The water main break was reported by the City of Charlestown and has not been located.
According to a press released from GCCS, Charlestown Middle School is also experiencing phone issues. Parents and guardians are asked to call (502) 974-4793 to reach the school or (812) 283-0701 to contact the GCCS Administration Building.
