High school students get hands on training at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some Central High School seniors won’t have to wait until college to get the training they need for their careers.
On Tuesday, more than 120 students visited the University of Louisville with the Signature Partnership. The high schoolers learned how to pursue medical careers from staff and UofL students in the school of medicine, dentistry and public health.
The partnership works with churches and organizations to introduce and prepare minority students for careers in medicine, law and business.
