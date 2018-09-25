4 hurt, including child, in head-on crash between semi, car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four people suffered injuries in a serious crash that led to a child being rushed by police escort to the hospital on Tuesday evening.
MetroSafe said a semi and a car hit head-on around 5:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of South 7th Street Road. That’s just north of Berry Boulevard, in Shively.
Emergency first responders found a child who was badly hurt. He or she was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital by a police escort.
The child’s injuries are serious and may be life threatening, Shively Police said.
Three adults were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be survive.
Drivers should avoid the area as police remain on the scene. The area will be closed for some time.
This story will be updated.
