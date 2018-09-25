Kent Taylor: Thoughts on a busy sports weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky is on fire. The Cards can’t score and Tiger Woods is back.
That’s what I took away from a September sports weekend.
UK is 2-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1977. The Cats are ranked for the first time in 11 years and can build on all that momentum with a win over South Carolina at Kroger Field this week. As a Heisman Trophy voter, trust me, Benny Snell is in the conversation and with a monster game against Georgia in Lexington on November 3, he’ll have a chance to add to his resume. Josh Allen is also making himself plenty of money. He’s been dominant in prime time wins over Florida and Mississippi State.
UofL is 124th out of 129 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense. The Cards are averaging 284 yards a game. Numbers that Lamar Jackson churned out in a half. Bobby Petrino says he wants to go back to a power running game to jump start his offense. Who will it be at quarterback? Florida State is this weeks opponent and the Seminoles have had their own struggles. They had to come from behind to beat Samford at home.
I’ll admit it, I never thought I’d see Tiger win a major PGA tournament again. I know it wasn’t his 15th major, but when you’re talking about a field of the top 30 players in the world, I think it qualifies as a major accomplishment. The scene as he walked up 18 was jaw dropping and the ratings were through the roof. His presence already elevates the sport, and now that he’s competitive again, it can only mean big things. Hopefully he keeps it up through the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. He’ll only be 48.
Western Kentucky won for the first time and Indiana lost. The Toppers picked up an impressive road win at Ball State. The Cardinals played #8 Notre Dame tough two weeks ago in South Bend. The Hoosiers made it interesting, but could not catch #24 Michigan State.
As for high school football, Male is still unbeaten and still #1 in 6A. The Bulldogs won impressively 30-12 at #5 Butler. The two touchdowns the Bears scored were the first two given up by the Dogs defense all season. Male quarterback Garrett Dennis is one of the five candidates for Touchdown Friday Night Player of the Week. That poll is up on the sports page of wave3.com until noon on Wednesday. We’ll announce the winner on the show.
