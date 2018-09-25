Kent Taylor: Thoughts on a busy sports weekend

I’ll admit it, I never thought I’d see Tiger win a major PGA tournament again. I know it wasn’t his 15th major, but when you’re talking about a field of the top 30 players in the world, I think it qualifies as a major accomplishment. The scene as he walked up 18 was jaw dropping and the ratings were through the roof. His presence already elevates the sport, and now that he’s competitive again, it can only mean big things. Hopefully he keeps it up through the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. He’ll only be 48.