KSP investigating officer involved shooting in Pulaski County

SCIENCE HILL, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred just before 2 p.m. Tuesday off of Frog Hollow Road in Pulaski County.
KSP says an officer allegedly observed a stolen vehicle being driven on US-27 in Pulaski County. The officer initiated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Police say the driver failed to stop and led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit continued into a field, where officers exited their vehicle in an attempt to deploy spike strips. While they were out of their car, the suspect vehicle struck an officer, resulting in law enforcement firing shots. The vehicle continued to flee and was later located behind a residence on KY-635 West.
The officer who was struck was transported to the Lake Cumberland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, one occupant in the vehicle has been air lifted to UK hospital, another has been detained.
The investigation is being conducted by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team.
