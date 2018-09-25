Louder Than Life festival canceled due to conditions at Champions Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louder Than Life, the popular rock festival set for this weekend, is canceled due to deteriorated conditions at Champions Park.
Recent rainfall cause producers Danny Wimmer Presents to cancel the second day of Bourbon & Beyond on Sunday.
Officials said earlier Monday it would be later in the week before a decision was made on the future of Louder Than Life.
“It is with deep regret that we inform you that this weekend’s Louder Than Life festival has been canceled due to unsafe conditions resulting from ongoing rain and flooding at the festival site - Champions Park," a statement read. "After carefully inspecting the grounds and infrastructure this evening, the City and we have determined that it is no longer possible to make the festival site safe in time for this weekend.”
Anyone with tickets to Louder Than Life will be refunded in full. For questions email info@dwpresents.com
