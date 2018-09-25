Mayor Fischer, KFC take part in Blessings in a Backpack Week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In honor of National Blessings in a Backpack Week, KFC corporate employees and their partners at Henny Penny packed 1,500 Blessings in a Backpack bags on Tuesday to provide hunger-free weekends for children in need at local-area schools like J.B. Atkinson elementary.
“Well, we’re a restaurant company, so we feed people,” Lori Ebernez, KFC’s manager of public affairs said. “Whether it’s our world famous fried chicken of sending home bags of groceries to kids who need them. The mission is to make sure that when everybody goes to bed at night their bellies are full and they have the ability to go to school and learn.”
KFC established a partnership with Blessings in a Backpack in early 2018 and has committed to fund the Blessings in a Backpack program for the 2018-2019 school year at J.B. Atkinson (JBA) Elementary School.
Through their partnership, KFC will work with Blessings in a Backpack to provide hunger-free weekends for more than 400 students at JBA by sending them home from school each Friday with a grocery bag of weekend nutrition in their backpacks.
