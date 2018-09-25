New report says UofL among best public universities for black students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is being recognized as one of the top universities in the country for black students.
The University of Southern California’s Race and Equity Center released a report Tuesday on diversity in higher education.
Each public four-year university was rated on four equity indicators -- representation equity, gender equity, completion equity and black student to black faculty ratio.
“They’re looking at representation equity,” UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday. “What’s the percentage of African-American students in our student body, and how well does that reflect the percentage of African-American students in the state? They’re also looking at gender equity, specifically at what percentage of African-American men are enrolled.”
UofL finished No. 3 based on all 506 institutions included in the report.
The state of Kentucky finished fifth overall in the state-by-state rankings.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.