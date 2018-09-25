New report says UofL among best public universities for black students

New report says UofL among best public universities for black students
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi on Tuesday shared the news about UofL's ranking in the race and gender report.
By John P. Wise | September 25, 2018 at 4:44 PM EST - Updated September 25 at 4:44 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is being recognized as one of the top universities in the country for black students.

The University of Southern California’s Race and Equity Center released a report Tuesday on diversity in higher education.

Each public four-year university was rated on four equity indicators -- representation equity, gender equity, completion equity and black student to black faculty ratio.

“They’re looking at representation equity,” UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi said Tuesday. “What’s the percentage of African-American students in our student body, and how well does that reflect the percentage of African-American students in the state? They’re also looking at gender equity, specifically at what percentage of African-American men are enrolled.”

UofL finished No. 3 based on all 506 institutions included in the report.

The state of Kentucky finished fifth overall in the state-by-state rankings.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.