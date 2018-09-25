Shooting victim found near Clay and Broadway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person was shot Tuesday evening near downtown Louisville.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed the shooting victim was found around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Clay and Broadway. Investigators said they think the shooting may have taken place on Lampton Street nearby.
The person who was shot was rushed to University Hospital. That patient’s identity and condition were unavailable.
Information about suspects or motives also wasn’t known.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.