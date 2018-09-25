1 shot in neighborhood near Appliance Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was shot in a neighborhood in south Louisville.
It happened around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Daleray Drive, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s off Rangeland Road near Poplar Level Road. Appliance Park is about a mile away.
Officers found one person shot at that location. He was alert when police arrived.
The victim was rushed to the hospital but his condition is not yet known.
This story will be updated.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
