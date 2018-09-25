Snap The Vote: Polls show mixed results in Indiana senate race

(WAVE) - Recent polls have proved the U.S. Senate race between Mike Braun and Joe Donnelly is close but unpredictable.
A Fox News poll published this month shows Braun beating Donnelly 45 to 43 percent. However, an NBC News/Marist Poll gives the incumbent Donnelly the edge, 49 to 43.
President Donald Trump endorsed Braun at a campaign rally in Evansville last month. Braun will use pro-Trump support while Donnelly is looking to rally anti-Trump voters in the state’s urban cores to help him win a second term.
Braun also is hoping to use Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to his advantage since some Democrats believe Kavanaugh is a major threat to coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Both candidates have used Twitter to call each other out. Braun asked his opponent if he stands by Kavanaugh or not. Donnelly hit back, tweeting that Braun has spent a year campaigning on health care plans that eliminate coverage protections.
Health care is among the top issues among Indiana voters, along with the economy and jobs.
