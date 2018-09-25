Southern Indiana event venue set to close after 25 years

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – "It's time. Time for change," Kye Hoehn said.
Whether it’s a wedding, a party or an event, many people have been to Kye’s at some point over the last 25 years. But now, one of Jeffersonville’s iconic event spaces has been sold and soon will shut down.
Hoehn, the owner and founder, said opening the event space in Water Tower Square near the Indiana side of the Clark Memorial Bridge, was a dream of hers and that she's enjoyed every wedding and party held here over the years. The decision to sell wasn't an easy one, she said, but it's what's best for her.
"Part of the fun of anything is exploring adventures, it's time for me to do that, to have time with my husband, my grandchildren, my friends. Time is the greatest gift of all and that's what I look forward to having," Hoehn said.
After 25 years holding weddings, parties and events right along the Ohio River in Jeffersonville, Kye's has been sold.
"It's bittersweet to walk away," Hoehn said.
Business at the event space along Missouri Avenue has been booming since Hoehn quit her teaching job to open Kye's in 1995. Because there wasn't much for event space back then, Hoehn said the spot was immediately popular.
"There wasn't really any type of venue other than hotels. So I decided it would be a good thing for me to do, I could do it on the weekends and the summer," Hoehn said. "I opened Kye's and the day the doors were opened, there were 65 events on the books."
Two years later, Hoehn expanded and opened Kye's II. The 18,000-square-foot space fills a big need in the community still, hosting two to three events here each week.
"It took off so quickly and I've just kind of hung on," Hoehn said, "and it's been an incredible ride. It's been an incredible ride. I've loved every minute of it."
Hoehn approached Commercial Logistics, also known as Cornerstone Group, about selling the building back. The real estate group, run by her sons, said they've begun marketing the building and hope to keep it as an event space.
Cory Hoehn, Vice President of Commerical Logistics, said Kye's is a great structure and a great location and they expect to see a number of buyers interested in the property. Cory Hoehn said he hasn't reached out to anyone about the site yet, the sale of Kye's finalized September 21.
The Kye's name will likely leave with Kye herself. She said that's just fine with her, saying she’s excited to see what will happen next with the spot.
"I just hope they fill it with as much love as I have in the last 25 years," Hoehn said. "And I'm sure they will."
The last event will be held at Kye's will be on December 15.
"Twenty five years, one great party, right?" Hoehn asked.
One final party, one final spin along the dance floor will serve as a final farewell from Kye's for her before closing the doors here for good.
"I have to have the last dance," Hoehn said.
Events scheduled at Kye’s in 2019 will need to find a new location. Events scheduled through the end of 2018 will continue to be held at Kye’s.
