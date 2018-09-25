Terry Rozier: Former UofL star ready to scare the NBA again in year 4

(WAVE) - Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier had a little fun at NBA Media Day on Monday.
Nicknamed “Scary Terry,” the former UofL star has become somewhat of a cult hero among Beantown’s rabid base of sports fans.
His own line of T-shirts and hoodies features a cartoonish Rozier wearing either the Jason mask from Friday the 13th, or the Scream mask.
Monday, media across all NBA cities spent the day interviewing and photographing players and coaches. Rozier appeared to enjoy his photo shoot:
