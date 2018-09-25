16-year-old charged in Shepherdsville shooting

Landmark Court in Shepherdsville was the scene of a shooting on Sept. 23. (Jackson, Sarah)
September 25, 2018 at 12:48 PM EST - Updated September 25 at 12:48 PM

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 16-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the shooting of an 18-year-old in Shepherdsville.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Landmark Court on Sept. 23, according to Shepherdsville Police Department spokesman Mike O’Donnell.

O’Donnell said the 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

The 16-year-old is facing charges of assault, receiving stolen property, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a handgun by a minor.

