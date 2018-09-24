‘All she could do was scream,’ said officer who helped car explosion victim

“I helped her get on the ground. The next thing I know she’s trying to get up and she’s screaming... she’s screaming. I immediately know it was because she was burned. I could tell she was burned on her upper extremities and her torso," he said. "I just tried to hold her by her belt buckle and I am still calling for help to get cars over here and get us away from the vehicle in case another explosion might happen. All she could do was scream. Screams that I will never forget for the rest of my life. She wasn’t able to speak.”