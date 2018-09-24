‘All she could do was scream,’ said officer who helped car explosion victim

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A car fire and explosion rocked a Cincinnati neighborhood Monday afternoon, sending one occupant to the hospital.
The explosion happened in the 3200 block of Woodburn Avenue. An officer who was near the scene was able to pull the woman to safety.
“The car exploded. It just exploded right in front of me," Officer Perry Locke said.
Waiting for additional help to get in on scene, Locke said he then noticed there was somebody still in the vehicle.
“I helped her get on the ground. The next thing I know she’s trying to get up and she’s screaming... she’s screaming. I immediately know it was because she was burned. I could tell she was burned on her upper extremities and her torso," he said. "I just tried to hold her by her belt buckle and I am still calling for help to get cars over here and get us away from the vehicle in case another explosion might happen. All she could do was scream. Screams that I will never forget for the rest of my life. She wasn’t able to speak.”
In his almost 19 years with the department, Locke said on Monday he was certainly where he needed to be.
“Sometimes those precious minutes can mean a lot," he said. “That’s the way I like to think about it. I was here for a reason in the right place at he right time.”
Police removed a propane tank from the scene that was in the car at the time of the explosion.
The woman was injured in the explosion but the extent of her injuries are unknown.
The Cincinnati Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team and their fire prevention specialists are investigating for a cause.
