AP-NORC/MTV Poll: Young people feel anxious about election

Roughly two-thirds of those ages 15 to 34 now say they are interested in the elections, compared with about 4 in 10 in July. Interest is highest among young Democrats. Seventy-three percent of young Democrats say they are interested in the elections, up from 50 percent in July. A smaller majority of Republicans — 62 percent — say they are interested today, but that's still up dramatically from 31 percent who said so in July.