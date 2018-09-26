Appointments for early LIHEAP registration now open

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Resilience and Community Services is offering pre-registration for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Subsidy Component.
Pre-registration is for Jefferson County residents who are elderly (60 years or older) or disabled and receive a fixed income (Social Security, SSI, pension or Black Lung benefits).
This pre-registration phase is for the LIHEAP Subsidy Program, meaning eligible residents can apply regardless of the status of their utility bills.
Applicants must provide the following documentation:
- Proof of all household income for the preceding month (Food Stamp award letter, Social Security Award letter, pay stubs, etc. or proof of $0 income. Note: Zero Income forms are available at the Resilience and Community Services office at 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 201 as well as the six LIHEAP locations listed below or by clicking here.
- Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
- Most current heating bill; or statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent; or statement from your utility company if you participate in a pre-pay electric program. Please bring the account number and name on the account for all heating fuel sources and electric.
Eligible residents who wish to apply during LHEAP Early Registration are required to make an appointment in advance.
Starting Wednesday, September 26, the toll-free automated appointment system is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.
Scheduling an appointment by phone: Call 502-991-8391.
- Choose the desired location for your appointment (the six LIHEAP office locations are listed below.)
- Choose a date/time for your appointment
- Record your name – say and spell your first and last names slowly and clearly
- Enter a contact phone number
- Enter your 12-digit LGE account number (if applicable)
- Enter the last four digits of your Social Security number and date of birth
- Receive your appointment confirmation number (have pen/paper ready)
- Appointment details (location, date and time) will be repeated
- List of documents to bring to the appointment will be given.
- The system provides a confirmation number indicating that an appointment was successfully scheduled.
Scheduling an appointment online: Appointments can be made quickly and easily online by clicking here.
LIHEAP applications will be completed at the time of the appointment at one of the six locations listed below.
- Neighborhood Place Ujima/Duvalle Education Center, 3610 Bohne Ave., 40211
- Neighborhood Place/Bridges of Hope, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy., 40210
- Northwest Neighborhood Place/Academy at Shawnee, 4018 W Market St., 40212
- South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Ave., 40215
- Newburg Community Center/East, 4810 Exeter Ave, 40218
- Southwest Government Center/Dixie Highway location. 7219 Dixie Highway, 40258
Benefits provided by this program are paid directly to the applicant’s heating vendor. Benefits for this program will not be applied until on or after Nov. 5, 2018.
The pre-registration will begin on Wednesday, October. 3, and end on October 31.
For more information about this process on how to apply for LIHEAP pre-registration, contact MetroCall 311 by dialing 311 or 574-5000, email metro.call@louisvilleky.gov, visit the website’s On Line Customer Service or Live Chat at www.louisvilleky.gov/metrocall, tweet @LouMetro311, or download the free Mobile 311 app from the website.
Individuals who are unable to apply for this program in person may send a representative on their behalf. Provide the representative with the documentation listed above as well as a hand-written note, dated and signed from the applicant, giving them permission to handle their application for services. Residents who are homebound and who are unable to send a representative may call 502-780-7937.
