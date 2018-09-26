Beyond the threat of watered-down bourbon, came a louder call to harbor life

Others may have pulled out too early. First-year festival promoters at Bellwether Festival in southwestern Ohio, just in August, left fans in a muddy mess with no direction and volunteers without orders. An hour of steady rain dampened but did not damage the park but it did silence a headlining act. The Bellwether team stood behind the call and vowed to make good to jilted fans. When it comes to weighing the safety of tens of thousands of people versus tempering their desires, there is no easy call. Still, we’ve learned in recent years there is a correct call.