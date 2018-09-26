Body discovered in wastewater holding tank in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Jeffersonville police are investigating after a body was discovered in a wastewater holding tank.
Emergency crews were called to a report of an unresponsive, unconscious person in the 1400 block of Bates-Bowyer Avenue at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived they found a man’s body in a wastewater oxidation ditch, according to Jeffersonville police.
The identity of the body has not been released. City officials said all of their employees were accounted for.
This story will be updated.
