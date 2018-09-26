Breeders’ Cup announces Braxton Brewing Company as official beer partner for 2018 World Championships

“With the Breeders’ Cup’s return to Kentucky, we are thrilled to partner with the distinguished and homegrown Braxton Brewing Company to introduce a signature Breeders’ Cup beer to this year’s World Championships,” Breeders’ Cup President and CEO Craig Fravel said in a press release. “We are always looking to work with local partners who share our commitment to developing authentic and elevated experiences, and Braxton’s deep Kentucky roots and strong reputation made them the clear choice for this collaboration. We are looking forward to enjoying a glass of the brew alongside our fans this November!”