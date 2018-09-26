Breeders’ Cup announces Braxton Brewing Company as official beer partner for 2018 World Championships

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of Thoroughbred horse racing’s most prestigious international events has announced a Kentucky-based beer company as the official beer partner for the 2018 Breeders’ Cup World Championships.
On Tuesday, the Breeders' Cup announced Braxton Brewing Company will create a limited-time, specialty brew inspired by the passion, energy and determination of the talented thoroughbreds competing in the 2018 event, which is being held at Louisville’s Churchill Downs.
Braxton’s Breeders’ Cup Golden Ale will be served throughout Breeders’ Cup weekend and at select events in the weeks leading up to the World Championships.
“With the Breeders’ Cup’s return to Kentucky, we are thrilled to partner with the distinguished and homegrown Braxton Brewing Company to introduce a signature Breeders’ Cup beer to this year’s World Championships,” Breeders’ Cup President and CEO Craig Fravel said in a press release. “We are always looking to work with local partners who share our commitment to developing authentic and elevated experiences, and Braxton’s deep Kentucky roots and strong reputation made them the clear choice for this collaboration. We are looking forward to enjoying a glass of the brew alongside our fans this November!”
Braxton’s Breeders’ Cup Golden Ale is locally brewed and canned in Covington, Kentucky.
The 2018 Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be held on Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Churchill Downs for the ninth time. To learn more about the 2018 Breeders’ Cup World Championships and to purchase tickets, click here.
