2018 Breeders' Cup to include John Asher tribute

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s the most prestigious two days of horse racing and this year, the Breeders' Cup is coming back to the Bluegrass and Churchill Downs.
Excitement for the huge international event is brewing as we are now just about a month out. The city of Louisville will again play host to the Breeders' Cup November 2 and 3.
WAVE 3 News sat down with Breeders' Cup President and CEO Craig Fravel on Wednesday. During a rain-soaked week, he joked, he’s especially excited after being promised it will be 68 degrees and sunny for those two days in November. What he is really confident in? A track that knows exactly how to put on a huge event.
“Churchill Downs has put over $100 million into their facility since we were here last, (2011),” Fravel said." I’m really excited about our international guests getting to see those changes."
Fravel is equally happy about the changes to the city, that include the Omni, and other new hotels paired with added attractions like Whiskey Row. Even though Triple Crown hero Justify retired, and just Tuesday champion Good Magic did the same, Fravel says the best in racing and the new up and comers will stir fans excitement.
“There’s always a new story, there are new horses, horses coming back from last year’s Triple Crown trail or the Traver’s winner west coast,” Fravel said.
Event promotions like Equestricon, to the Topgolf Crush experience at Cardinal Stadium, and even a Maker’s Mark commemorative bottle featuring legendary trainer Wayne Lukas will also get fans hyped. He believes schedule race changes with all Juvenile races Friday, and the Classic running early Saturday at 5:45 will be pleasing to fans.
Speaking of the schedule? He isn’t concerned about Saturday being a big college sports day in the state. The University of Kentucky hosts Georgia in football, while the University of Louisville plays at Clemson, and the Cards basketball team and it’s new coach have an exhibition that day.
It won’t affect out of towners and Fravel says when that happened in Lexington, many fans took in both events.
There will also be a celebration in honor of the beloved John Asher, who passed away in August. The late Vice President of Communications at Churchill Downs loved the Derby and everything that was racing.
“He also was a huge fan of the Breeders' Cup,” said Favel.
Organizers are still working on the details, but say it will be an uplifting tribute to all of Asher’s racing contributions.
Ticket sales are brisk to see all the champions in one place, but good seats are available now. To purchase tickets, click here. If you’d rather order tickets over the phone, call 1-877-849-4287 or 1-800-745-3000.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.