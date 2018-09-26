Cards working to fix offensive woes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL has been offensive this season, when they have the ball.
The numbers are staggering and getting worse.
Through four games, the Cards rank 124th in the nation in total offense, out of 129 teams. They are averaging just 284.3 yards per game.
"We can go out and we can move the football and we can score points, but we have to have 11 guys doing it at a high level, and that's our challenge right is to get that done," said UofL co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Mike Summers.
His team is #109 in rush offense, rushing for 121.3 yards per game. Lamar Jackson rushed for 133.4 yards per game by himself in 2017.
"We're trying to really avoid the blame game, we're trying
to really avoid pointing fingers," Summers added, "We're trying to close ranks and be unified in what we do and we think that's the way to get ourselves back on track."
The offense hit rock bottom last Saturday, a 27-3 loss at Virginia. Just 214 total yards and 66 rushing.
"Definitely a quiet plane ride home," Cards center Nate Scheler said. "You just sit there and wonder what you could have done better and I think watching that film we can see there's a lot of mistakes we made that we can improve on and really grow."
Sophomore Mekhi Becton anchors the offensive line.
"I just feel like we all got to come together and know what the next person is gonna do," Becton said. "That's what we're working on right now and getting to know each other as an offensive line. We've played three games with this new front, we just gotta gel together."
The next opportunity is Saturday against Florida State (2-2) at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
