Entry points increased for football gates at Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In an effort to speed up access into the University of Louisville’s Cardinal Stadium, fans will now be able to enter through new access gates on game days.
The following additional gates will be open for fan entry: Gate 1D, 2B, 7B and 9. In addition, the quantity of scanners at many gates have been increased.
As a reminder, fans looking for specific will call gates to pick up tickets should note the following locations:
- Gate 1E: Visiting Team Will Call
- Gate 2: Fan Will Call, along with recruits, coaches and student-athletes
- Gate 7: Team and Media Will Call
Parking lots will open at 8:30 a.m. for Saturday’s game against Florida State.
Entry Procedures
To improve efficiencies for entry to the stadium entry gates, fans can do their part to expedite the process. When approaching security personnel to be wanded, please assure all metal items are out of pockets and held in hands.
As a point of clarification, the stadium bag policy does not allow for larger bags or purses that do not meet the stadium bag policy to be stuffed into a clear bag to then be allowed entry. Clear bags are to be used for the items that you must carry into the stadium.
Also, to help verify actual bag size vs. the permitted size, diagrams with the permitted dimensions are located at every gate at the bag check table for security and fans to compare their bag to when entering.
Click here to review the policy before heading out to the game.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enter the stadium. To promote early entrance to the stadium, special Happy Hour pregame drink prices are available. Fans arriving early can purchase a draft beer for $2 on the Norton Terrace and $3 on the concourses throughout the stadium. A $3 value menu for food and beverage items is also available throughout the game.
Game Day Traffic Enhancements
In an effort to create a safer game day experience for our fans, vehicles will not be permitted to turn onto Boxley Avenue from Floyd Street from 2 1/2 hours prior to kick off on game day, until the end of the outbound traffic pattern that is in place after each game. With the high quantity of fans using Boxley on game day as a pedestrian path, it is important that revisions are made to improve safety on that path.
Vehicles will still be allowed to travel on Boxley Avenue from Helm Street, but traffic will be limited once arriving at the Platinum S lot alley.
Guests traveling on Floyd Street looking to access any business or parking spaces located within the neighborhood off of Boxley Avenue, will be directed to turn left onto Central Ave then left again from Central onto Helm Street.
As a reminder, fans traveling south on Floyd Street that may be parking within any of the lots across from Cardinal Stadium should be using the center lane, so they may be able to make the left hand turn into any one of those properties.
Fans with Bronze lot passes should be in the right lane when approaching the stadium on game days for the easiest access.
Directions for each type of parking pass for Cardinal Stadium are listed for game day traffic, along with alternate lot locations and the best route to access them can be found here.
