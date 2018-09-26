Fire reported at Pendleton Correctional Facility

PENDLETON, IN (WAVE) - Fire crews are on scene of a fire at the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Pendleton, Indiana.
According to the Indiana Department of Corrections, the fire was reported in the auto body/treatment center around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
All offenders and staff were immediately evacuated from the area. No evacuations from the facility are occurring. An emergency count was conducted, all staff and offenders have been accounted for. Officials say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the surrounding community.
The fire is currently under control.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.
