Forecast: Flash flooding threat about to fade

- Flash Flood WATCH along/east of I-65 through 2 PM Wednesday
- 1” of ADDITIONAL rain possible this early morning
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Early morning downpours have pushed Louisville rainfall records for the month of September into the top spot. The cold front is still about 3 hours to our west. Until it passes, the risk is there for clusters of heavy rain with up to 1” additional possible. This can still lead to flash flooding and at the very least, a messy morning commute if the timing lines up.
One the front passes mid-morning, cooler air will filter in and you will certainly feel a difference. The sun breaks will lag a bit, but are still expected toward the afternoon.
We will have some clearing tonight early but clouds re-develop along/east of I-65 as our current cold front gets “stuck” to the east.
Rainfall is unlikely but the clouds will keep us with that “autumn air” feel on Thursday.
Sunshine returns Friday into the weekend with very pleasant and DRY weather for WAVE Country.
TODAY (ALERT DAY) - Heavy downpours early (40%). Cloudy and cooler. Afternoon sun breaks. HIGH: 74°
TONIGHT - Clear evening. Clouds roll in overnight. LOW: 55° (some upper 40s in the suburbs)
THURSDAY - Cloudy east, spotty shower (10%) Sunny west. HIGH: 72°
