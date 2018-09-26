KHS launches ‘Seniors for Seniors’ program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society has launched a “Seniors for Seniors” program to encourage people age 65 or older to adopt a senior dog or cat.
Through this program, dogs age seven or older can be adopted for $30, and cats age seven or older can be adopted for $10. Typically adoption fees for senior dogs range from $65 to $165; adoption fees for senior cats are typically $45 to $65.
The Seniors for Seniors program was developed to help senior humans experience the joys of having a cat or dog in their lives.
There are also many benefits to having a pet:
- Companion animals can help improve our physical and mental health. By adopting and spending time with an animal friend, senior citizens experience the benefits of lowered stress levels and blood pressure, and lower incidence of depression.
- Cats and dogs provide unconditional love and open opportunities for interacting with others. - Loneliness has been associated with heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and other negative outcomes, but older adults who owned pets were 36 percent less likely to say they were lonely than those who didn’t have a furry friend, according to a study published in Aging & Mental Health.
- Research published in Anthrozoös found that older homebound adults who owned cats or dogs had better executive function (the skills you need to pay attention, remember details, and use past experience to decide how to act) than those who didn’t own a pet.
- The quiet and doting home of a senior citizen is the perfect match for an older animal looking for a new home.
- Senior animals have typically lived in a home before, and they are often calmer and are already trained.
Visit adoptable animals at the KHS East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane, or at local Feeders Supply stores. View all adoptable animals here or call 502-272-1070 for more information.
